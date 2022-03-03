Tetra Tech expands global water management consulting services with acquisition of Piteau Associates
Mar. 03, 2022 9:15 AM ETTETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Tetra Tech (NYSE:TTI) expands its sustainable water management practice with the addition of Piteau Associates, based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
- The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
- Piteau Associates is joining Tetra Tech’s Commercial/International Services Group.
- “Tetra Tech has a long history of Leading with Science® through the application of advanced analytics to water management,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “The addition of Piteau Associates further expands our expertise in the specialized analysis of sustainable water management and geotechnics for our commercial resource management clients.”