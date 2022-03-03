AnPac explores strategic alternatives for biochip unit Changwei, carries out appraisal

Mar. 03, 2022

  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science's (NASDAQ:ANPC) biochip subsidiary Changwei System Technology (Shanghai) was evaluated and appraised by China Alliance Appraisal (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. as the company is exploring strategic alternatives for Changwei, including a potential strategic investment.
  • The appraisal valued Changwei at RMB 578M (~$90M).
  • Changwei is currently developing biochips for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) applications and the biochip currently used in Anpac's Cancer Differentiation Technology platform for cancer screening and detection.
  • The company noted that can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any strategic alternative.
  • AnPac Bio has also not set a timetable for completion of the review process.
  • ANPC +3.26 premarket to $0.84
