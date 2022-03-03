BioPower Operations to sell 100K HyFi NFT Series 1 Vaults for $150M
Mar. 03, 2022 9:18 AM ETBOPOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BioPower Operations (OTCPK:BOPO), which is in the process of changing its name to HyFi, said it intends to sell 100K HyFi NFT Series 1 Vaults at $1.5K each for a total of up to $150M.
- HyFi NFT Series 1 Vaults are digital vaults that contain a pre-determined selection of 1 or more digital assets.
- HyFi NFT Vaults will contain a minimum of $1.5K in value and 1 in 5 Vaults will contain a minimum value of at least $10K.
- BOPO intends to collaborate with other companies interested in promoting their products.
- BOPO plans to sell the HyFi Vaults in bulk to interested companies at a discount, who can then seek to customize the Vault using their product offerings and then resell the Vaults on NFT marketplaces at a price to be set by the collaborating company.
- The first bulk sale of 300 HyFi NFT Series 1 Vaults was at a discount and these are intended to be used to enhance a planned Initial License Offering on the planned HyFi DeFi Marketplace.