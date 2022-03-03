CPI Aerostructures nabs $4M contract from Collins Aerospace
Mar. 03, 2022 9:19 AM ETCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) announced that Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies received a purchase order to manufacture the Tactical Synthetic Aperture Radar intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system.
- TacSAR is a long-range synthetic aperture radar system designed for overland and maritime reconnaissance and surveillance developed by Collins Aerospace (Collins) and Leonardo UK.
- Under a earlier contract with Collins, CPI Aero used Collins' design to create fabrication drawings, assembly drawings, parts lists, interface drawings, tooling drawings and other documentation sufficient for the manufacture of the complete TacSAR pod.
- Under this new contract, CPI will complete non-recurring engineering and tool development and build one prototype pod that Collins will use to complete required test and evaluation of the TacSAR system.