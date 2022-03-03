Pure Storage jumps on Q4 earnings beats, issues upside guidance

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares have popped ~11% in pre-market trading after the technology firm reported Q4 earnings and revenue beats and issued upside guidance.

Q4 revenue grew 41% Y/Y to $708.6M, with subscription services revenue up 42% Y/Y to $216M and subscription annual recurring revenue up 31% Y/Y to $848.8M.

Remaining performance obligations, or RPO, which includes committed and noncancelable future revenue, was over $1.4B, growing at 29%.

Total non-GAAP gross margins were ~69% this quarter, while Non-GAAP product gross margins of 67% were slightly impacted by higher supply chain-related costs.

The firm generated a net income of $14.94M in the quarter, compared with -$52.3M loss in Q421.

It ended the quarter with over $1.4B in cash. For the year, Pure Storage more than doubled its cash flow from operations to more than $400M and generated over $300M of free cash flows.

Guidance Q123: Revenue is expected to be $520M (consensus: $511.56M); Non-GAAP Operating Income is expected to be $16M ; Non-GAAP Operating Margin is expected to be ~3%.

Guidance FY23: Revenue is expected to be ~$2.6B (consensus: $2.48B); Non-GAAP Operating Income $300M ; Non-GAAP Operating Margin ~11.5%.

Additionally, the company's Board of Directors authorized incremental share repurchases of up to an additional $250M under its stock repurchase program. The authorization allows Pure to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock opportunistically and will be funded from available working capital.