Mawson Infrastructure expands Georgia bitcoin mining facility to 230 MW
Mar. 03, 2022 9:23 AM ETMIGIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mawson Infrastructure (OTCQB:MIGI) expanded its Sandersville, Georgia bitcoin mining facility to 230 MW.
- MIGI has an existing 26-year lease at the site, with the option to buy the ~16-acre property.
- The company intends to deploy its Modular Data Centre technology at the expanded facility.
- The facility is expected to become fully operational with the additional 150 MW online in Q3 2023.
- Based on utilization of the latest generation bitcoin mining ASIC hardware, the expansion could accommodate up to 7.5 Exahash (NASDAQ:EH) of operational capacity.