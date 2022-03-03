Diana Shipping signs new time charter contract for m/v Santa Barbara

Mar. 03, 2022 9:25 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has signed a time charter contract for its m/v Santa Barbara Capesize dry bulk vessel.
  • The 2015-built Santa Barbara was chartered at $29.5K/day to Cargill International for a period until minimum May 10, 2023 up to maximum July 10, 2023; charter is expected to commence on March 15, 2022.
  • The employment is estimated to generate ~$12.24M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the new time charter.
  • The vessel is currently chartered at $17.25K/day.
  • Last week, Diana Shipping shares jumped on Q4 earnings beat
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.