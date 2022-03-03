Diana Shipping signs new time charter contract for m/v Santa Barbara
Mar. 03, 2022 9:25 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has signed a time charter contract for its m/v Santa Barbara Capesize dry bulk vessel.
- The 2015-built Santa Barbara was chartered at $29.5K/day to Cargill International for a period until minimum May 10, 2023 up to maximum July 10, 2023; charter is expected to commence on March 15, 2022.
- The employment is estimated to generate ~$12.24M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the new time charter.
- The vessel is currently chartered at $17.25K/day.
