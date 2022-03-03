Kulicke and Soffa Industries raises stock buyback program to $800M
Mar. 03, 2022 9:26 AM ETKulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) has received Board's authorization to increase its current buyback program by an additional $400M to $800M.
- With this increase and 3-year extension in duration, the current repurchase program has a remaining $492.2M authorization available and will expire on Aug. 1, 2025.
- "We have consistently and aggressively transformed our business over the past several years and are actively participating in several technology changes affecting automotive, display and semiconductor markets. We will continue to opportunistically leverage this expanding share repurchase authorization as we pursue this growth strategy," said CEO and President Fusen Chen.
- Earlier: Kulicke and Soffa Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 beats by $0.29, revenue of $460.9M misses by $1.84M