Turkey's consumer inflation hits 20-year high on energy, food prices, weak lira
Mar. 03, 2022 9:28 AM ETiShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Turkey's inflation hit a new 20-year high in February, fueled by higher energy and food prices combined with a weak currency.
- Consumer prices rose at an annual 54.4% through February, up from 48.7% in January. That's higher than the 52.5% median estimate of 22 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
- Monthly inflation of 4.8% topped the median estimate of 3.75% in a separate survey.
- The Turkish lira falls 0.7% against the U.S. dollar, and has lost plunged 47% against the greenback in the past year.
- Meanwhile, iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) is rising 2.1% in premarket trading.
