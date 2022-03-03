ICOA provides revenue and margin outlook for 2022 and beyond
Mar. 03, 2022 9:35 AM ETICOA, Inc. (ICOA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fintech, blockchain, DeFi, and crypto-focused group ICOA (OTCPK:ICOA) released its revenue projections for 2022 and beyond.
- Outlook- Revenue: FY2022 $35.29M; FY2023 $57.92M; FY $88.74M; FY 2025 $1.22B; FY 2026 $1.66B
- EBITDA Margin: FY2022 60.53%; FY2023 54.93%; FY 59.95%; FY 2025 62.78%; FY 2026 64.01%
- “Everyone at ICOA is incredibly pleased to publicize our revenue projections and provide an update on our company’s promising projects and subsidiaries. We are also thrilled to have multiple impending collaborations and acquisitions close to being finalized behind the scenes that will add further value to an already healthy-looking forecast. We are filled with gratitude for the support and confidence shown towards our mission and the opportunities it represents,” comments Hadria Wong, CEO.