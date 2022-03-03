Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM +7.4%) jumps at the open after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, as it topped its target to sell ~100K metric tons of lithium in 2021.

SQM's Q4 net profit surged by nearly 5x to $321.6M from $67M in the year-ago quarter and beating the $266.4M analyst consensus estimate of $266.4M, and Q4 revenues doubled to $1.08B from $513.8M, also above consensus.

The company said global lithium demand grew ~55% during 2021 from 2020, driven mostly by new demand for electric vehicles.

SQM said its board has approved an additional lithium capacity plan in Chile, which will reach 210M metric tons of lithium carbonate and 40K metric tons of lithium hydroxide, which should be ready next year with a total capex of $250M.

"Given the existing shortage of potash and potassium-based fertilizers, we saw a significant increase of global potassium prices. This positive trend should continue in the short term, and also have a positive impact on the pricing environment in the SPN business line during 1H 2022," the company said.

SQM shares returned 17% during the past year, including a 30% jump YTD.