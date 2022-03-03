EzFill to acquire Full Service Fueling assets, terms not disclosed
Mar. 03, 2022 9:40 AM ETEZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EzFill Holdings (EZFL +10.6%) has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of mobile fuel delivery service Full Service Fueling in West Palm Beach, Florida.
- Following the acquisition, EzFill will be poised to expand its operations beyond the Miami area to cities throughout Florida, beginning with Tampa and West Palm Beach in March, followed by additional markets over the next few months.
- The Co. recently announced the purchase of 33 additional fuel trucks, more than tripling the size of its delivery fleet, to support these expansion efforts.
- Upon closing, EzFill will acquire the trucks, customers, and other assets of FULL, an affiliate of Palmdale Oil Co.
- “We look forward to working with EzFill to support their rapid growth within this industry,” said Kendall Cheatham, Vice President of Palmdale and founding President of FULL.