PMI composite final misses estimates

Mar. 03, 2022 9:45 AM ETBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • February U.S. PMI Composite Final: 55.9 vs. 56.0 consensus and 51.1 prior.
  • Service PMI: 56.5 vs. 56.7 consensus and 51.2 prior.
  • There is a sharp upturn in activity amid stronger demand conditions, but selling price inflation reaches new high.
  • The faster rise in output was supported by the steepest upturn in new sales for seven months.
  • The output charges increased at the sharpest pace since data collection began in October 2009.
  • The rate of job creation was strong overall and quickened to the sharpest since last May.
  • A sharp expansion in private sector business activity, as output growth regained momentum at manufacturers and service providers.
