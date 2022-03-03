Taiwan Semi to start construction on new Japan fab in April: report

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is slated to start construction on its new wafer fab plant in Kumamoto, Japan in April, Digitimes reported.
  • The plant, which was announced in November 2021, is slated to begin production by the end of 2024 and will use the 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer process.
  • It is expected that it will produce roughly 45,000 12-inch wafers, as the company looks to increase production amid a global shortage of semiconductors.
  • Taiwan Semi shares fell slightly more than 1% to $108.46 in early Wednesday trading.
  • The news comes after it was reported last month that construction on its U.S.-based advanced chip plant was behind schedule, citing delays linked to the pandemic and an ongoing labor crunch.
  • Last month, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor to overweight, citing several factors, including bigger opportunities from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Sony (NYSE:SONY).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.