Taiwan Semi to start construction on new Japan fab in April: report
Mar. 03, 2022 9:56 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)AAPL, INTC, SONYBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is slated to start construction on its new wafer fab plant in Kumamoto, Japan in April, Digitimes reported.
- The plant, which was announced in November 2021, is slated to begin production by the end of 2024 and will use the 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer process.
- It is expected that it will produce roughly 45,000 12-inch wafers, as the company looks to increase production amid a global shortage of semiconductors.
- Taiwan Semi shares fell slightly more than 1% to $108.46 in early Wednesday trading.
- The news comes after it was reported last month that construction on its U.S.-based advanced chip plant was behind schedule, citing delays linked to the pandemic and an ongoing labor crunch.
- Last month, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor to overweight, citing several factors, including bigger opportunities from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Sony (NYSE:SONY).