CleanSpark February daily BTC production reached a high of 10.15

Mar. 03, 2022 9:50 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Bitcoin and crypto cryptocurrency mining, crackdown, price crash and FUD concept. Bitcoin coins underground.

John Kevin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) reported February monthly production of 276 compared to 305 bitcoins in January leading to daily BTC production reaching a high of 10.15; YTD production ending Feb.28 stood at 581.
  • As of Feb.28, total BTC holdings stood at 494; total BTC converted for operations and growth stood at 253.
  • Currently deployed fleet of 22K+ latest-generation bitcoin miners with a total hashrate of 2.2 EH/s.
  • The company fully funded growth and operations through the sale of 253 bitcoins in February 2022 at an average of ~$39,740/BTC.
  • Sales of BTC equated to proceeds of ~$10.1M, most of which was used for growth capital expenditures at the company’s Norcross facility.
