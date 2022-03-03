E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) has acquired Logistyx Technologies, a multi-carrier e-commerce shipping software firm, for $185M. The transaction includes $90M in cash paid at closing, with the remainder to be paid in two instalments 90 and 180 days post-closing, through cash or a combination of cash and new stock.

In 2021, Logistyx generated ~$40M in revenue. The combined business is expected to be accretive to E2open’s current organic growth rate.

The acquisition will add a complementary cloud-based solution and global multi-carrier e-commerce capabilities to E2open’s networked, end-to-end supply chain operating platform. It also expands E2open's global footprint for multi-carrier e-commerce shipment management.

Michael Farlekas, CEO of E2open, said: "The demand for e-commerce shipping capabilities continues to grow as companies look for more flexible and cost-effective ways to deliver products to consumers. This combination makes E2open the most comprehensive and integrated shipping solution provider, which covers all shipping modes including ocean, air, road, rail, and parcel, and is powered by a global network of carriers and logistics service providers. Logistyx is complementary to E2open’s existing platform, enabling E2open’s world-class clients to orchestrate their supply chains from demand to fulfillment, to supply."

E2open expects the deal to accelerate subscription revenue growth and increase its reach in transportation management for parcel shipping. The combination also adds a carrier library of over 550 global carrier integrations including UPS, FedEx, DHL and USPS, to E2open's network.