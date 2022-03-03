cbdMD expands product offering with retail partner GNC

Mar. 03, 2022 9:58 AM ETcbdMD, Inc. (YCBD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • cbdMD (YCBD +3.6%) has announced its expansion in product offerings online and in over 840 retail GNC Holdings stores nationwide.
  • That is cbdMD is adding an additional 11 SKUs over these retail stores that will include a variety of ingestibles.
  • "It’s exciting to expand our partnership with GNC to better provide a full suite of product offerings for consumers when it comes to everyday wellness choices. We’re proud to offer GNC customers a variety of best-in-class CBD and wellness products all designed to complement their daily routine," said Pancho Mangual, EVP of Sales for cbdMD.
  • Also read (Feb. 10): cbdMD GAAP EPS of -$0.35 misses by $0.31, revenue of $9.33M misses by $5.67M
