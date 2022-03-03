Crescent Point Q4 results -- mixed earnings, bumps buyback

Mar. 03, 2022 9:59 AM ET

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and a black barrel on US USD dollar notes, depicts the money received or earned from sales after investment in the development of oil industry.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) released Q4 results ahead of the open Thursday, missing earnings, guiding free cash flow higher, reaffirming guidance, and bumping the buyback program:

  • Earnings - the Company generated c$0.27 in adjusted earnings from continuing operations, versus Street expectations for c$0.32.
  • Free cash - assuming $80 WTI for the remainder of the year, management expects to generate c$1.1b in free cash flow during 2022 (~20% free cash flow yield).
  • Guidance - management previously announced a production target of 135kboe/d for 2022, and reaffirmed the outlook Thursday; the previously released capital budget was also reaffirmed.
  • Buyback - the Board approved an increased c$150m share repurchase program which is expected to be executed by mid 2022 (~3% of current market cap).

Crescent Point is up ~10x from pandemic lows, and remains a favored name on the Street. With a 20% free cash yield, at WTI prices $30 below spot levels, its hard to see the slight earnings miss holding back shares for an extended period.

