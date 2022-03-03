cbdMD expands footprint nationwide with GNC stores
Mar. 03, 2022 10:01 AM ETcbdMD, Inc. (YCBD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- cbdMD (YCBD +1.5%) announces an expansion in product offerings online and in over 840 retail GNC stores nationwide.
- Company first partnered with GNC in August 2020, and included a roll-out of three topical SKUs at under 100 retail stores nationwide.
- The expansion of product offerings includes a variety of ingestibles: functional CBD gummies, sleep aids, softgels and tinctures. Topical products will continue to be available for purchase both online and in-store.
- “It’s exciting to expand our partnership with GNC to better provide a full suite of product offerings for consumers when it comes to everyday wellness choices. We’re proud to offer GNC customers a variety of best-in-class CBD and wellness products all designed to complement their daily routine. We believe that this is just the next step in bringing more awareness and increased accessibility of CBD products to millions of people across the country,” said Pancho Mangual, EVP of Sales for cbdMD, Inc.