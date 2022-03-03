Moderna to open enterprise solutions hub in Atlanta
Mar. 03, 2022
- Moderna (MRNA -1.7%) will open an enterprise solutions hub in Atlanta to handle finance, human resources, procurement, and digital functions.
- The company will also hire 150 to 200 new employees over two years. It will start its Atlanta operations in Q2.
- Moderna already has an international enterprise solutions hub in Poland, which opened there last year.
- The company also expects to have commercial subsidiaries in 21 countries globally this year.
