Mar. 03, 2022

  • Moderna (MRNA -1.7%) will open an enterprise solutions hub in Atlanta to handle finance, human resources, procurement, and digital functions.
  • The company will also hire 150 to 200 new employees over two years. It will start its Atlanta operations in Q2.
  • Moderna already has an international enterprise solutions hub in Poland, which opened there last year.
  • The company also expects to have commercial subsidiaries in 21 countries globally this year.
