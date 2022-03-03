February ISM Services PMI marginally lower M/M
Mar. 03, 2022 10:06 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- February ISM Services PMI Index: 56.5% vs. 56.7% consensus and 59.9% prior.
- "According to the Services PMI, 14 industries reported growth. The composite index indicated growth for the 21st consecutive month after a two-month contraction in April and May 2020. Although there was a pullback for most of the indexes comprising the Services PMI, in February, growth continues for the services sector, which has expanded for all but two of the last 145 months," Anthony Nieves, CPSM, C.P.M., A.P.P., CFPM, Chair of ISM commented.
- Business Activity Index at 55.1%, decrease of 4.8 percentage points from January
- New Orders Index at 56.1%, 5.6 percentage points lower.
- Employment Index at 48.5%,down 3.8 percentage points.
- Supplier Deliveries Index at 66.2%, 0.5 percentage point higher from January.