Crypto miner Core Scientific drops after new short call from Culper Research
Mar. 03, 2022 10:15 AM ETCore Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) fell 3.8% after a new short report from Culper Research.
- Culper alleges that Core Scientific "wildly oversold" both its mining and hosting business. Culper also highlights that CORZ on Monday disclosed that its board waived a 180-lockup on over 282M shares, which well allow insiders to sell the shares.
- Core Scientific (CORZ) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
- Culper said that it is short CORZ.
- Core Scientific began trading after completing a de-spacing transaction in late January. The company first announced a deal to go public through a deal with SPAC Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp in July.
- Last week, Core Scientific stock climbed 6% after new buy rating at BTIG.