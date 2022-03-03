Crypto miner Core Scientific drops after new short call from Culper Research

Mar. 03, 2022 10:15 AM ETCore Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Mining rig for cryptocurrency

eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

  • Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) fell 3.8% after a new short report from Culper Research.
  • Culper alleges that Core Scientific "wildly oversold" both its mining and hosting business. Culper also highlights that CORZ on Monday disclosed that its board waived a 180-lockup on over 282M shares, which well allow insiders to sell the shares.
  • Core Scientific (CORZ) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
  • Culper said that it is short CORZ.
  • Core Scientific began trading after completing a de-spacing transaction in late January. The company first announced a deal to go public through a deal with SPAC Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp in July.
  • Last week, Core Scientific stock climbed 6% after new buy rating at BTIG.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.