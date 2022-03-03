Citigroup (NYSE:C) CEO Jane Fraser said she's not disappointed by the analyst and investor response to the company's Investor Day presentation that mapped out an elevated expense outlook and a three-to-five-year timeline to achieve its ROTCE goal.

"We have a very credible plan. It's one that's grounded on a simpler Citi (C) — focused around clients with global needs," she said in an interview on CNBC.

"What we wanted to do yesterday is to provide clarity to our investors, to the Street, about the vision we have for Citi (C)," she said. "And I think yesterday was successful in achieving that."

Citi (C) stock is falling about 2.5% in Thursday morning trading. KBW downgraded the stock to Market Perform due to elevated expenses and a "prolonged outlook for subpar returns."

"We've taken a number of bold moves already to focus Citi on core strengths," Fraser said. "This is an organic growth strategy...it will take time."

Since she stepped into the CEO role a year ago, the company "took a step back and looked at what are the issues are that held us back." As a result, management has laid out a vision of what the future is going to be and worked to correct the missteps of the past.

The plan included the divestiture of consumer banks in some international markets, winding down the consumer business in Korea, and exiting retail banking in Mexico.

The company is now focusing on its strengths. "If I look at our crown-jewel, which is our transaction business, we're double the size of our nearest competitor," Fraser said. "We're investing in increasing our capability 100-fold."

"I'm quite optimistic about our benefits that we'll see revenue growth sooner, rather than later," she said.

By simplifying Citi's (C) structure to business that fit well together, it will benefit from synergies, such as cross-selling services, across its units, Fraser said.

Another avenue of growth is the company's wealth management business, where it has brought in 400 new advisers. Investing in technology by digitizing is crucial to the bank's success. "We're making sure that we're digitizing end to end of our processes to cope with that scale that we're talking about that 100 times scale." That's making tech roles "almost more front-line," she said.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, right now, "I think we're all more worried about the humanitarian side than the financial at this point," Fraser said. "I don't know how long we can keep going (in Ukraine). But we will do what it can to support the country."

On Wednesday, Citi (C) said it sees NII, noninterest revenue growth in 2022, expenses up 5-6%