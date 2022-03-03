The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) stumbled out of the gate on Thursday’s trading session sliding 5% as the fund is weighed down by Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), which is -16.5% so far and experiencing heavy selling pressures.

IPO has one of the heaviest weightings in the cloud computing firm among all other ETFs with a 7.02% weighting. SNOW is IPO’s second-largest holding.

Snowflake crumbled nearly 30% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the organization reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations but forecast slowing growth ahead.

SNOW’s price significantly weighs on the return of IPO as the two correlate well over 80% in 2022, as seen in the below chart. Investors will note that the moves in SNOW run parallel with the returns of IPO.

With its $579M assets under management and expense ratio of 0.60%, IPO finds itself -24.3% in 2022, and SNOW is -34.3% YTD.

IPO provides the investment community with a portfolio of the largest, most liquid, newly-listed U.S. IPOs. Every quarter the ETF rebalances itself to include new IPOs, and older constituents are removed.

From a longer drawn-out period, IPO is -33.2% over a one-year trading period and +100.3% over a five year trading period.

For market participants that want to understand more about IPO, they may look to Seeking Alpha’s ETF momentum grades and underlying quantitative metrics.