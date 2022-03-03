Senators urge CMS not to restrict coverage of Biogen Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm
- Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) are asking the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") to not restrict patient access to Biogen's (BIIB +1.9%) Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab).
- In January, CMS issued a draft National Coverage Determination to limit coverage of the treatment only for those currently enrolled in clinical trials.
- In a letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the senators argue that the agency should consider stakeholder feedback as the final decision could impact further developments for Alzheimer's treatments.
- They also cited the U.S. FDA's approval of the drug which had a "meaningful effect on the reduction of beta amyloid plaque, which is expected, although not established, to predict a clinical benefit."
- In late January, an examination of comments received by CMS on the draft coverage decision found that the vast majority agreed with the agency to limit coverage. The comment deadline was Feb. 10.
- CMS is expected to make a final coverage determination in April.
