Announcing additional data from a follow-on study based on its Phase 3 GENESIS trial, BioLineRx (BLRX +3.5%) touted the economic benefits of motixafortide, its experimental agent for stem cell mobilization (SCM)

The supplemental analysis performed by the Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) team of IQVIA was designed to evaluate Motixafortide and G-CSF, compared to plerixafor and G-CSF in multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

According to its findings, Motixafortide + G-CSF compared to plerixafor + G-CSF, was found to have a statistically significant decrease in health resource utilization (HRU) during the ASCT with an estimated net cost savings of ~$30,000 in addition to quality-adjusted-life-year (QALY) benefits.

“Accordingly, we believe our product has the potential to become the new standard of care for all multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation, and potentially for other indications as well,” Chief Executive Philip Serlin said.

He estimated more than $360M potential revenue for the market in the U.S and predicted: “motixafortide would represent the first significant advancement in stem cell mobilization since the approval of plerixafor in 2008.” An NDA filing for the treatment is expected in mid-2022.

In October, BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) announced the results from the original pharmacoeconomic study for motixafortide as an SCM agent.