Mortgage rates drop second consecutive week amid global economic uncertainty

Mar. 03, 2022

Savings for a dream house

Soumen Hazra/iStock via Getty Images

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.76% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Mar. 3, 2022, down from last week when it averaged 3.89%; higher than 3.02% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
  • "Geopolitical tensions caused U.S. Treasury yields to recede this week as investors moved to the safety of bonds, leading to a drop in mortgage rates. While inflationary pressures remain, the cascading impacts of the war in Ukraine have created market uncertainty. Consequently, rates are expected to stay low in the short-term but will likely increase in the coming months," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
  • Treasury yields touched 1.86% compared to 1.94% on the prior Wednesday.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.01% with an average 0.8 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.14% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.34%.
  • 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.91% with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.98% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.73%.
  • Economists have said that the war in Ukraine could bring a short-term reduction in mortgage rates, as investors flock to safe haven assets like mortgage-backed securities and bonds.
  • Mortgage applications decreased 0.7% for the week ending Feb. 25 compared to the same week one year ago, applications dropped 41.7%.
