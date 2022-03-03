Rivian Automotive reverses price hikes for older reservation holders

Rivian Automotive (RIVN -5.4%) has reversed policy and informed customers that anyone with a preorder as of the March 1 price increase announcement will have their original configured price honored. The company said customers that canceled preorders on or after March 1 and would like to reinstate it can see their original configuration, pricing and delivery timing restored.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe: "As we worked to update pricing to reflect these cost increases, we wrongly decided to make these changes apply to all future deliveries, including pre-existing configured preorders. We failed to appreciate how you viewed your configuration as price locked, and we wrongly assumed the announced Dual-Motor and Standard battery pack would provide configurations that would deliver price points similar to your original configuration. While this was the logic, it was wrong and we broke your trust in Rivian."

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) still traded very close to its 52-week low of $50.00 following the price hike reversal.