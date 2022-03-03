Mosaic (MOS +4.2%) moves to its highest in nearly nine years, and CF Industries (CF +1.8%) and Nutrien (NTR +0.4%) are not far from record highs, as Russia's attack on Ukraine disrupts global supplies of fertilizers.

Inventories will be "as low as we've ever seen" heading into the Northern Hemisphere summer, as disruptions in the global fertilizer trade will mean higher costs for farmers around the world at a time when global food prices already are at the highest in a decade, CF Industries CEO Tony Will said at a conference Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

Fertilizer prices already have surged broadly, due in part to a gas crunch in Europe that forced some producers to trim or shut down operations; elevated freight rates, increased tariffs, extreme weather and sanctions on Belarus - which produces 20% of the global supply of potash, also are factors.

CF Industries has said the global shortage of nitrogen will persist for the foreseeable future, keeping prices high; the company posted a Q4 profit of $705M, up from $87M a year earlier.

