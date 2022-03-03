Okta stock plunges on Q4 loss, poor guidance

Mar. 03, 2022 10:33 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares have plunged ~9% after the identity and access management firm reported its Q4/FY22 earnings Wednesday (Mar. 02, 2022).

The company incurred an adj. non-GAAP net loss of -$29M in Q422, compared with $8M net income in Q421. Annual Non-GAAP net loss was -$68M, compared to non-GAAP net income of $16M for fiscal 2021.

On GAAP basis, losses widened from -$76M in the prior year quarter to -$241M. FY22 GAAP net loss was -$848M vs. -$266M in FY21.

Q4 revenue, meanwhile, grew 63% Y/Y to $383M, with subscription revenue up 64% Y/Y to $369M. RPO, or subscription backlog, was $2.69B (+50% Y/Y) and current RPO was $1.35B (+60% Y/Y).

Okta ended the year with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $2.5B.

The firm issued a weak guidance, expecting Q123 revenue between $388-$390M vs. $374.90M consensus and non-GAAP net loss per share of -$0.35 to -$0.34 vs. -$0.20 consensus.

For FY23, it expects revenue between $1.78-1.79B vs. $1.75B consensus and non-GAAP net loss per share of -$1.27 to -$1.24 vs. -$0.49 consensus.

