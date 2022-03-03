Fed's Powell: Controlling inflation is the best thing we can do for the economy

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that fighting inflation is the best thing the central bank could do to ensure long-term economic growth, although Russia's invasion of Ukraine has given the Fed added reason to be "careful" about its approach.

"The problem really that we're facing is one of high inflation," Powell told U.S. lawmakers in his second day of testimony about the current state of the country's economy and monetary policy.

"The biggest risk to being able to sustain a long expansion ... is to sustain, or really to restore, price stability. That is the single most important thing we can do to really try to have the kind of long expansion we saw in the last cycle," the Fed chief contended.

Powell's comments came as part of an appearance before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. It followed a similar appearance before a committee in the House of Representatives the previous day.

In Wednesday's testimony, Powell signaled that he favored a quarter-point rate increase at the Fed's next meeting, scheduled to end on March 16. However, he noted that policymakers are "never on auto-pilot" as they consider potential moves.

Speaking before the Senate on Thursday, Powell reiterated his basic stance, saying the Fed would proceed with its plan to raise interest rates and remove stimulus, even while keeping an eye on the "highly uncertain" impact of the conflict in Europe.

Commenting specifically on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Powell acknowledged that the conflict added significant uncertainty to the economic situation, highlighting geopolitical risk and forcing a spike in energy prices.

In light of this, he repeated his call for the Fed to remain "alert and nimble" in the face of a fast-changing situation. However, the Fed chair argued that, under the current circumstances, he expects to push ahead with the central bank's rate-tightening plan.

"I do think it's going to be appropriate for us to continue to proceed along the lines that we had in mind before the Ukraine invasion happens," he said.

Powell specified that those plans included a rate increase at its meeting later this month, with the pace of further rate hikes determined by incoming economic data.

Asked if he was "prepared to do what it takes" to protect price stability and control inflation, Powell offered a simple "yes" in response.

For another perspective on Fed policy, James Bullard, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, has pushed for the central bank to get aggressive about rate hikes. He underlined this view in comments delivered earlier this week, saying the Fed needed to follow through on its rate-hike promise or "risk squandering policy creditability."