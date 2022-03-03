Hibbett Sports Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 03, 2022 11:02 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $383.87M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HIBB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.