Pura and Alkame announce first shipment of CBD-infused sports water
Mar. 03, 2022 11:07 AM ETAlkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM), PURAUSMJBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Alkame Holdings (OTCPK:ALKM -14.3%) and Puration (OTCPK:PURA) have announced the initial shipment of EVERx Sugar Free CBD Sports Water, to be presented at The Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus Ohio on Thursday.
- The companies told this CBD-infused liquid water will also be available in sugar free flavors: Kiwi Strawberry and Lemon Lime.
- In a separate release, PURA stated that it will generate high margin revenue in the form of royalty payments on the sales of EVERx channelled through its sister company- North American Cannabis Holdings (OTCPK:USMJ).
