Intercontinental Exchange reports February ADV growth of 15%
Mar. 03, 2022 11:26 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.7%) reported total average daily volume growth of 15% Y/Y and total open interest up 6% Y/Y.
- Total energy ADV up 12% Y/Y, total natural gas ADV up 24%.
- Power ADV increased 17%
- Equity Indices ADV up 14% Y/Y with MSCI advance increased 24%.
- Separately, the company announced rapid growth in its U.S. Renewable Identification Numbers; record volume of RINs traded on ICE in 2021, equivalent to ~600 RINs; in February 2022, ~194M RINs traded, a record high for a single month, with open interest hitting a record equivalent to over 112M RINs.