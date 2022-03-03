Intercontinental Exchange reports February ADV growth of 15%

Mar. 03, 2022 11:26 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.7%) reported total average daily volume growth of 15% Y/Y and total open interest up 6% Y/Y.
  • Total energy ADV up 12% Y/Y, total natural gas ADV up 24%.
  • Power ADV increased 17%
  • Equity Indices ADV up 14% Y/Y with MSCI advance increased 24%.
  • Separately, the company announced rapid growth in its U.S. Renewable Identification Numbers; record volume of RINs traded on ICE in 2021, equivalent to ~600 RINs; in February 2022, ~194M RINs traded, a record high for a single month, with open interest hitting a record equivalent to over 112M RINs.
