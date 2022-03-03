Vaalco Energy reports 250% growth in 2021 proved reserve base

Mar. 03, 2022 11:34 AM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Offshore Oil Rig At Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) has reported a 250% Y/Y growth in year-end 2021 proved reserve base.
  • At Dec. 31, 2021, VAALCO's SEC proved reserves were 11.2 MMBO, with 7.2 MMBO in proved developed reserves and 4.0 MMBO in proved undeveloped reserves
  • The growth was driven by a combination of positive factors, including improved well performance, Etame field life extension resulting from transition to a more cost-effective Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel, addition of proved undeveloped reserves, positive oil pricing revisions and acquisitions.
  • The additions were partially offset by 2.6 MMBO due to full year 2021 production.
  • Earlier this week, Vaalco rallied to a new 52-week high after it announced plans to replace the existing FSO unit with a FSO vessel for the Etame field offshore Gabon.
  • However, the shares are currently down ~6% at $5.65
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.