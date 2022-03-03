Cerberus Cyber Sentinel stock soars 21%, up 19% from uplisting IPO price

Mar. 03, 2022 11:35 AM ETCISOBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Andranik Hakobyan/iStock via Getty Images

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (NASDAQ:CISO) stock soared 21% in late morning action Thursday, with shares of the cyber-security consulting group trading 19% over their Nasdaq initial public offering price.

Shares of Cerberus, which uplisted to Nasdaq in January, last changed hands at $5.93 at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $5.49, spiking to a high of $6.31 in morning trading.

On Jan. 13, Cerberus priced an initial public offering of 2M shares at $5 per share, raising gross proceeds of $10M.

The stock, which had been previously traded over-the-counter, was uplisted to Nasdaq Jan. 14, opening at $7.23 and reaching $8.78 before closing at $5.42.

