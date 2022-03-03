Nielsen, Cox Media Group renew ratings contract for TV/radio

Mar. 03, 2022

D Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Nielsen (NLSN -1.1%) has reached a multi-year renewal of its deal to provide Cox Media Group with television and audio ratings.
  • The deal covers Cox's local TV stations in 10 full-service TV markets, and radio stations in 10 full-service radio markets.
  • It also includes the CoxReps network of agents providing TV sales representation of broadcasters with a network of ad agencies.
  • Cox subscribes to a number of services covered in the deal, including Nielsen Local Media Impact (to optimize radio advertising campaigns) as well as access to the National Regional Database; and access by Cox's radio stations for Nielsen Scarborough local market research.
  • The TV stations subscribe to Arianna, offering local-market overnight audience estimates; Local TV View; and Web-based Grabix, offering minute-by-minute TV audience metrics.
