Nordstrom is a new short idea at Hedgeye after skyrocketing on Wednesday
Mar. 03, 2022 11:37 AM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was added as a new short idea at Hedgeye with the potential for 40% downside for the department store chain over the next 6 to 12 months.
- "We’re adding the short in the wake of the massive squeeze on what we think is a Hail Mary guide by the JWN management team," according to Hedgeye analyst Brian McGough. "We think that by the time management misses its guide 6-12 months out, this name is in the mid-high teens, or 40-50% below today’s rip. We went through our model in detail, and quite frankly struggle to get to over $2 per share in earnings – never mind $3.50."
- Nordstrom (JWN) shares fell 3.3% after skyrocketing 37% on Wednesday after the department store operator easily topped consensus estimates with its Q4 earnings report. Cowen raised its price target on Nordstrom to $30 from $25 off what it called significantly better than anticipated Q4 profit.
- Hedgeye's McGough expects that this year is going to be a painful `mean reversion year' for apparel spending in both units per capital and average price per garment, which will pressure every apparel retailer, especially a department store chain like Nordstrom (JWN).
- Nordstrom (JWN) short interest is 22%.
- Last month, Evercore ISI turned cautious on Nordstrom with downgrade.