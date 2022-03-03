Nordstrom is a new short idea at Hedgeye after skyrocketing on Wednesday

Mar. 03, 2022 11:37 AM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was added as a new short idea at Hedgeye with the potential for 40% downside for the department store chain over the next 6 to 12 months.
  • "We’re adding the short in the wake of the massive squeeze on what we think is a Hail Mary guide by the JWN management team," according to Hedgeye analyst Brian McGough. "We think that by the time management misses its guide 6-12 months out, this name is in the mid-high teens, or 40-50% below today’s rip. We went through our model in detail, and quite frankly struggle to get to over $2 per share in earnings – never mind $3.50."
  • Nordstrom (JWN) shares fell 3.3% after skyrocketing 37% on Wednesday after the department store operator easily topped consensus estimates with its Q4 earnings report. Cowen raised its price target on Nordstrom to $30 from $25 off what it called significantly better than anticipated Q4 profit.
  • Hedgeye's McGough expects that this year is going to be a painful `mean reversion year' for apparel spending in both units per capital and average price per garment, which will pressure every apparel retailer, especially a department store chain like Nordstrom (JWN).
  • Nordstrom (JWN) short interest is 22%.
  • Last month, Evercore ISI turned cautious on Nordstrom with downgrade.
