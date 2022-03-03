BlackRock suspends purchase of Russian securities from funds
Mar. 03, 2022 11:38 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BlackRock (BLK -0.4%), the world's largest asset manager, suspended the purchase of all Russian securities in its active and index funds on Monday, Reuters reported, citing two executives, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- "We also have proactively advocated with our index providers to remove Russian securities form broad-based indices," Rich Kushel, head of portfolio management group for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and index investment for BlackRock, said in a joint statement to Reuters.
- Russian securities make up less than 0.01% of BlackRock's (BLK) clients' assets, they added.
- On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported that Stoxx planned to remove 61 Russian companies from its indices.