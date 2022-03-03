Accenture to close unit in Russia

  • Standing by people of Ukraine, Accenture (ACN -0.1%) is discontinuing business in Russia.
  • Company has nearly 2,300 colleagues in Russia and thank them for their dedication and service over the years, will be providing support to Russian colleagues.
  • Company is donating $5M to nonprofit relief organizations working to help people in Ukraine and is also matching 100% of the donations from our people.
  • Company does not have a business in Ukraine, but will aid Ukrainian colleagues working around the globe and their extended families.
