Accenture to close unit in Russia
Mar. 03, 2022 Accenture plc (ACN)
- Standing by people of Ukraine, Accenture (ACN -0.1%) is discontinuing business in Russia.
- Company has nearly 2,300 colleagues in Russia and thank them for their dedication and service over the years, will be providing support to Russian colleagues.
- Company is donating $5M to nonprofit relief organizations working to help people in Ukraine and is also matching 100% of the donations from our people.
- Company does not have a business in Ukraine, but will aid Ukrainian colleagues working around the globe and their extended families.