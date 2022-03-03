Hot Stocks: OKTA, VEEV, BURL plunge on earnings; SPLK rallies

Mar. 03, 2022 12:34 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)VEEV, BURL, SPLKBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Wall Street Sign

ozgurdonmaz/E+ via Getty Images

Corporate financial figures remained a crucial catalyst during Thursday's midday action. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Burlington (NYSE:BURL) all posted double-digit percentage declines following the release of their earnings results.

Meanwhile, Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) moved in the opposite direction following its quarterly update. Strong results and an upbeat forecast drove the stock higher.

Decliners

Okta (OKTA) dropped 10% in intraday trading after posting a Q4 loss and issuing a weak forecast. The identity and access management company reported an adjusted loss for the latest quarter of $29M, compared to a profit of $8M in the same period last year. Revenue rose 63% to $383M.

Looking ahead, OKTA predicted a much wider loss for the current fiscal year than analysts were projecting. The firm sees a non-GAAP loss for the year of $1.24 to $1.27 per share versus the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.49 per share.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) also retreated in the wake of its quarterly update. The maker of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry beat expectations with its Q4 results but the firm issued soft guidance.

Hurt by the forecast, VEEV plunged 17% in midday trading.

Earnings news put pressure on Burlington (BURL) as well. The retailer missed expectations with its Q4 earnings. Revenue rose about 15% from last year to reach $2.60B -- a figure $170M below analysts' consensus. The stock dropped about 11% on the news.

Gainer

Splunk (SPLK) received significant buying interest after posting its quarterly results. The software maker reported a quarterly loss that came in significantly narrow than analysts had predicted. The company's revenue jumped 21% from last year to reach $901M, more than $120M above analysts' consensus.

Looking ahead, SPLK predicted 2022 revenues of $3.25B-$3.30B, well above the $3.03B that analysts were predicting. Bolstered by the results and guidance, shares climbed about 8% in intraday action.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, click over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.