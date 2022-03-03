Hot Stocks: OKTA, VEEV, BURL plunge on earnings; SPLK rallies

Corporate financial figures remained a crucial catalyst during Thursday's midday action. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Burlington (NYSE:BURL) all posted double-digit percentage declines following the release of their earnings results.

Meanwhile, Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) moved in the opposite direction following its quarterly update. Strong results and an upbeat forecast drove the stock higher.

Decliners

Okta (OKTA) dropped 10% in intraday trading after posting a Q4 loss and issuing a weak forecast. The identity and access management company reported an adjusted loss for the latest quarter of $29M, compared to a profit of $8M in the same period last year. Revenue rose 63% to $383M.

Looking ahead, OKTA predicted a much wider loss for the current fiscal year than analysts were projecting. The firm sees a non-GAAP loss for the year of $1.24 to $1.27 per share versus the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.49 per share.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) also retreated in the wake of its quarterly update. The maker of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry beat expectations with its Q4 results but the firm issued soft guidance.

Hurt by the forecast, VEEV plunged 17% in midday trading.

Earnings news put pressure on Burlington (BURL) as well. The retailer missed expectations with its Q4 earnings. Revenue rose about 15% from last year to reach $2.60B -- a figure $170M below analysts' consensus. The stock dropped about 11% on the news.

Gainer

Splunk (SPLK) received significant buying interest after posting its quarterly results. The software maker reported a quarterly loss that came in significantly narrow than analysts had predicted. The company's revenue jumped 21% from last year to reach $901M, more than $120M above analysts' consensus.

Looking ahead, SPLK predicted 2022 revenues of $3.25B-$3.30B, well above the $3.03B that analysts were predicting. Bolstered by the results and guidance, shares climbed about 8% in intraday action.

