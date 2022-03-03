Motorola Solutions acquired Ava Security, cloud-native video security and analytics provider
Mar. 03, 2022 12:36 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Motorola Solutions (MSI +0.0%) acquired London, U.K.-based Ava Security Limited, a global provider of cloud-native video security and analytics.
- Ava Security's scalable, secure and flexible cloud solution provides enterprises with real-time visibility and powerful analytics to optimize their operations and detect anomalies and threats.
- "With Ava, we're well-positioned to support our customers' evolving security needs by expanding our portfolio of intelligent video solutions that help to enhance safety and streamline operations," chairman and CEO Greg Brown commented.
- Transaction terms remain undisclosed.