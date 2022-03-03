Motorola Solutions acquired Ava Security, cloud-native video security and analytics provider

  • Motorola Solutions (MSI +0.0%) acquired London, U.K.-based Ava Security Limited, a global provider of cloud-native video security and analytics.
  • Ava Security's scalable, secure and flexible cloud solution provides enterprises with real-time visibility and powerful analytics to optimize their operations and detect anomalies and threats.
  • "With Ava, we're well-positioned to support our customers' evolving security needs by expanding our portfolio of intelligent video solutions that help to enhance safety and streamline operations," chairman and CEO Greg Brown commented.
  • Transaction terms remain undisclosed.
