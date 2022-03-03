Russian ETFs continue their downward spiral, and RUSL will de-list

Russian exchange traded funds tumbled further on Thursday afternoon adding to a steep decline that has taken place since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. As of 1 p.m. ET, most Russia-focused funds were down double digits, led by the iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS), which found itself -30.3%.

Moreover, according to Direxion Funds, the Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL), which is -18.1% will cease trading on the NYSE as of the close of regular trading on March 11, 2022 and will liquidate itself on March 18, 2022.

Alongside ERUS and RUSL, the Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU), VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (BATS:RSX), and VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) were also deep into the red. In early afternoon action, FLRU was -25.4%, RSX was -8.5%, and RSXJ was -12.7%.

Russian-based funds continue to feel squeezed as Ukrainian cities remain under heavy military bombardments, and casualties start to mount. The Washington Post reported that Russian troops had apprehended an important government building in the Black Sea port of Kherson as Vladimir Putin constricts its hold on Ukraine's southern coastline.

Since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24th, RSX is -66.1%, RSXJ is -44.9%, RUSL -79.8%, ERUS -73.3%, and FLRU is -59.1%.

Government sanctions and corporate withdrawal from Russia also continue to hurt Russian stocks and ETFs. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, confirmed that it suspended the purchase of all Russian securities in its active and index funds on Monday in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.