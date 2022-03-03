Twitter (TWTR -2%) is set to reopen its offices - the latest of many less-restrictive measures amid a general calming of COVID-19 cases - though it's not requiring employees to return in person.

After almost two years of suspension, "I'm excited to announce that we're ready to fully open up business travel and all our offices around the world!" CEO Parag Agrawal says in a message to employees. Office openings will begin March 15.

Tech-giant rival Google is bringing employees back into its offices at least for a hybrid work week (three days in office per week) starting in early April.

Not so for Twitter: "Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever. Office every day? That works too," Agrawal says.

"Some days in office, some days from home? Of course. That's actually how most of you feel," he says, while noting those choosing full-time home work will find "distributed working will be much, much harder. Anyone who has joined a meeting remotely while others are in a conference room knows this pain."