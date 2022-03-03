JPMorgan calls for $185 oil if Russian self sanctioning continues

  • Energy Intelligence reported Thursday that self sanctioning reduced Russian crude oil exports by ~2.5mb/d; were the restrictions to persist, JPMorgan estimates oil prices would rise to $185 by year end.
  • Morgan Stanley wrote Tuesday that a geopolitical risk premium should be tacked onto current prices, and called for $125 Brent in the bank's "bull case."
  • Famed oil trader Pierre Andurand recently tweeted that all-time high oil prices from 2008 would equate to ~$222/b today, when adjusted for inflation.
  • Higher oil prices would be likely to benefit producers like Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:SHEL), BP (NYSE:BP), Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ) and others.
  • For much of the past decade, energy price forecasters have focused on the cost of supply when predicting future prices; however, with the prospect of shortages, the focus turns to demand, and determining at what price oil will trade before demand falls to balance the market.
