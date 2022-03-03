Nymox stock rises 8% as it files for FDA approval of drug treating enlarged prostate
Mar. 03, 2022 1:09 PM ETNymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX +7.8%) submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for Fexapotide Triflutate to treat men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
- BPH also called prostate gland enlargement can cause uncomfortable urinary symptoms and can also cause bladder, urinary tract or kidney problems.
- The company said it intends to submit applications in other major markets in the near term.
- In the past year, the company had struggled with the filing of the NDA and had faced several delays.