Nymox stock rises 8% as it files for FDA approval of drug treating enlarged prostate

Mar. 03, 2022 1:09 PM ETNymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX +7.8%) submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for Fexapotide Triflutate to treat men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
  • BPH also called prostate gland enlargement can cause uncomfortable urinary symptoms and can also cause bladder, urinary tract or kidney problems.
  • The company said it intends to submit applications in other major markets in the near term.
  • In the past year, the company had struggled with the filing of the NDA and had faced several delays.
