Mar. 03, 2022

  • Chinese online gaming services company Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) saw its shares fall by almost 8%, Thursday, following mixed fourth-quarter results
  • Prior to the start of trading, Bilibili (BILI) said that for its fourth quarter, it lost 66 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $907.1 million. Analysts expected Bilibili to report a loss of 68 cents a share on revenue of about $911 million.
  • The company also said that for its first quarter it expects sales in a range of $838.6 million to $870.3 million, while analysts had earlier forecast revenue of $898 million.
  • Bilibili (BILI) also said it would buy back up to $500 million in company stock over the next two years, and Chief Executive Rui Chen will spend $10 million of his own funds to buy Bilibili (BILI) stock over the same period.
  • Activity in Bilibili's (BILI) shares was higher than usual, with 9.7 million shares exchanged by midday. The company averages 5.8 million shares traded on a daily basis.
  • In late February, Bilibili (BILI) and other Chinese videogame stocks took some hits following reports that China might hold off on approving new game applications until after this year.
