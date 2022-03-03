Burlington plummets 12% on Q4 estimates miss

Mar. 03, 2022 1:28 PM ETBURLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Burlington (BURL -12.3%) reports Q4 revenue increase of 14.5% Y/Y to $2.6B but missed revenue estimates by $170M and EPS estimates by $0.68.
  • Gross margin rate was 39.8% vs. 42.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 230 bps.
  • Merchandise margins increased 30 bps but were more than offset by 260 bps of increased freight costs.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $307M vs. $349M in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 410 bps as a percentage of sales.
  • The Co. ended Q4 2021 with $1,685M in liquidity, comprised of $1,091M in unrestricted cash and $594M in availability on its ABL facility.
  • In Feb. 2022, the Board authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $500M of common stock, which is authorized to be executed through February 2024.
  • 2022 Guidance: Capex expected to be ~$725M; expects to open 120 new stores, while relocating or closing 30 stores, for a total of 90 net new stores in 2022; D&A ~$300M; Interest expense ~$61M; and tax rate of ~26% to 27%.
  • “We think the outlook for retail spending in 2022 is extremely unpredictable especially as we lap government stimulus programs, and as general price inflation begins to bite.” stated Michael O’Sullivan, CEO.
  • Previously: Burlington Non-GAAP EPS of $2.53 misses by $0.68, revenue of $2.6B misses by $170M (March 3)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.