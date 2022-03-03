Burlington plummets 12% on Q4 estimates miss
- Burlington (BURL -12.3%) reports Q4 revenue increase of 14.5% Y/Y to $2.6B but missed revenue estimates by $170M and EPS estimates by $0.68.
- Gross margin rate was 39.8% vs. 42.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 230 bps.
- Merchandise margins increased 30 bps but were more than offset by 260 bps of increased freight costs.
- Adj. EBITDA was $307M vs. $349M in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 410 bps as a percentage of sales.
- The Co. ended Q4 2021 with $1,685M in liquidity, comprised of $1,091M in unrestricted cash and $594M in availability on its ABL facility.
- In Feb. 2022, the Board authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $500M of common stock, which is authorized to be executed through February 2024.
- 2022 Guidance: Capex expected to be ~$725M; expects to open 120 new stores, while relocating or closing 30 stores, for a total of 90 net new stores in 2022; D&A ~$300M; Interest expense ~$61M; and tax rate of ~26% to 27%.
- “We think the outlook for retail spending in 2022 is extremely unpredictable especially as we lap government stimulus programs, and as general price inflation begins to bite.” stated Michael O’Sullivan, CEO.
