Biogen lays off more than 100 in wake of Aduhelm disappointment - Endpoints

Mar. 03, 2022 1:27 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Close-up Of Unemployed Businessperson Carrying Cardboard Box

RUNSTUDIO/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Biogen (BIIB +2.3%) has laid off more than 100 workers -- the vast majority in its Alzheimer's division -- as a result of the commercial failure of its Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab), Endpoints News reported.

A senior company official told the site that two-thirds of the Alzheimer's commercial team and all Alzheimer's field leaders are being let go.

"Biogen (BIIB +2.3%) is implementing cost-reduction measures that are expected to yield approximately $500M in annualized savings," the company told Endpoints in an earlier statement. In support of these measures, some of our colleagues in the U.S. were informed [Wednesday] that their roles are being eliminated. These changes will help the company remain flexible so additional investments can be made in our pipeline and other strategic initiatives."

In December, Biogen (BIIB +2.3%) cut the price of Aduhelm in half amid complaints of its cost and lack of clear efficacy.

In April, the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services ("CMS") will decide whether or not to finalize a draft coverage determination that would restrict access to the drug to seniors.

Two senators are lobbying CMS to cover Aduhelm more broadly.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.