MiNK begins dosing in phase 1 trial of AgenT-797 cell therapy for solid tumors
Mar. 03, 2022 MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT)
- MiNK Therapeutics (INKT +1.2%) began dosing in a phase 1 trial of AgenT-797 iNKT cell therapy alone and in combination with approved anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in patients with relapsed/refractory solid tumors.
- The company said pre-clinical data has shown the persistence, trafficking, and anti-cancer activity of AgenT-797 in solid and liquid cancers.
- “This is the first study to evaluate the use of native, allogeneic iNKTs in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors in patients with solid tumor cancers,” said MiNK President and CEO Jennifer Buell.